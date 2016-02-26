Feb 26 Eog Resources Inc

* CEO Bill Thomas says company's new goal is to be a 'competitive, low-cost producer in the global market,' not just United States

* CEO says will be in 'premium drilling mode from now on'

* CEO says 'no current plans to issue equity'

* CEO says 'no intention of expanding' internationally

* Says Eagle Ford will be most-active basin for 2016, followed by Wolfcamp

* CEO says has no hedges in place for oil

* CEO says has no hedges in place for oil

* Says could generate 'triple-digit rates of return' if oil prices improve