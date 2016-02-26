BRIEF-Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders
* Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders
Feb 26 Eog Resources Inc
* CEO Bill Thomas says company's new goal is to be a 'competitive, low-cost producer in the global market,' not just United States
* CEO says will be in 'premium drilling mode from now on'
* CEO says 'no current plans to issue equity'
* CEO says 'no intention of expanding' internationally
* Says Eagle Ford will be most-active basin for 2016, followed by Wolfcamp
* CEO says has no hedges in place for oil
* Says could generate 'triple-digit rates of return' if oil prices improve
* Symantec Corp - has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit against Zscaler, Inc. In U.S. Federal district court for district of delaware