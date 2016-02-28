BRIEF-Volkswagen says VW brand sales up 2.5 percent in March
* Says VW brand sales up 2.5 percent in March to 557,400 vehicles, down 1.3 percent in Q1
Feb 28 Starbucks Corp
* Starbucks says first Starbucks store in Italy to open in Milan in 2017
* Starbucks says store will be owned and operated by real estate firm Percassi
* Percassi will be licensee for Starbucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
CAIRO, April 12 Telecom Egypt will pay out a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0556) per share on April 27, the state-owned landline monopoly said in a statement published by the Al-Akhbar newspaper.