BOSTON, March 1 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings has lost 19.9 percent in the first two months of 2016 as two of his most prominent bets moved in the wrong direction for the hedge fund in the last days, a person familiar with the returns said on Tuesday.

Ackman, one of the industry's most widely watched investors, told clients that his Pershing Square Holdings dropped 9.8 percent in February. Losses for the first eight weeks of 2016 are now nearly as high as they were for all of 2015 when the fund lost 20.5 percent. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)