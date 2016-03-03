BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
March 3 (Reuters) -
* Canada PM Trudeau says gov't, provinces agree to overall concept of carbon pricing mechanisms, details to be worked out
* Canada's Trudeau says government, provinces will discuss options for carbon pricing at meeting in october (Reporting by Julie Gordon)
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.