Day of Sale: 03/08 EMPIRE STATE DEVELOPMENT NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,342,000 /AAA/AA+ STATE URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 03/07 STATE PERSONAL INCOME TAX REVENUE BONDS GENERAL PURPOSE SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/8

Day of Sale: 03/09 LAS VEGAS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 608,000 Aa1/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER 03/07 IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING, NEVADA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2046

Day of Sale: 03/10 SWEETWATER UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 264,500 A1/A+/AAA DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $167,500,000 - 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 97,000,000 - GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2006, SERIES 2016B MGR: Mesirow Financial Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 262,000 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 03/07 TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 198,680 A2/A-/ AUTHORITY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/07 (ENERGY LOUISIANA, LLC PROJECT) SERIES A & B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 OHIO WATER DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 160,000 Aaa/AAA/ WATER DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS 03/07 FRESH WATER SERIES 2016A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 124,290 Aa2/AA+/NR CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 03/07 BONDS (SUSTAINABLE NEIGHBORHOOD BONDS) $66,445M 2016A (FIXED RATE) $54,090M 2016D (FIXED RATE) $3,755M SERIES K (FIXED RATE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2047 BOARD OF TRUSTEES UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 108,585 Aa2/NR/NR ARKANSAS VARIOUS FACILITY REVENUE 03/07 BONDS (FAYETTEVILLE CAMPUS) $93,275M REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT SERIES 2016A $15,310M REFUNDING SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046 LAS VEGAS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 108,385 Aa1/AA+/ NEVADA GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED 03/07 TAX) (ADDITIONALLY SECURED BY PLEDGED REVENUES) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 103,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVIING FUND PROGRAM BONDS 03/07 (GREEN BONDS) SERIES 2016A&B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/7

Day of Sale: 03/08 MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 96,895 // AUTHORITY SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 03/07 REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A NON AMT MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 81,070 Aaa/NR/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA1/NR/AA+

Day of Sale: 03/08 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 76,315 /AA+/ COMMISSION, SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 03/07 REVENUE BONDS (1ST PLACE HOMEOWNERSHIP LOAN PROGRAM) CONSISTING OF: $ 6,315M - SERIES A-1 (AMT) $70,000M - SERIES A-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/10 CABARRUS COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 75,000 // LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/10 HOLLISTER JOINT POWERS FINANCING WEEK OF 75,000 /A+/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 03/07 2016 WASTEWATER REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 66,700 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 A&B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2016A: 17-18;20;23

FORWARD SETTLE: 7/7/2016

SERIES B: 17;21;25-32

FORWARD SETTLE: 9/8/2016

Day of Sale: 03/08 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 65,795 Aa2/AA/ AGENCY SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING 03/07 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 181: NON AMT SERIES 182: AMT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES 181: 31;36,44

SERIES 182: 16-26;28

Day of Sale: 03/10 LINCOLN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,060 /AA-/ DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX 2016 REFUNDING SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2040 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB+

(MICHIGAN QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/09 RENTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 403, WEEK OF 59,615 // WASHINGTON 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/08 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA REVENUE BONDS WEEK OF 56,770 // FRIENDSHIP PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL 03/07 INC. ISSUE 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/09 THE SCHOOL BOARD OF HILLSBOROUGH WEEK OF 55,000 Aa2/AA-/AA COUNTY, FLORIDA MASTER LEASE 03/07 PROGRAM REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 COLUMBUS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 53,621 A2/AA/ OHIO 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2017-2033

Day of Sale: 03/09 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 53,280 Aa2//AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 03/07 SERIES 2016A MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/07 KAUFMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 52,020 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A+

Day of Sale: 03/10 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 50,272 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 03/07 2016 SERIES B (NON-AMT) (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM)

MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/10 NEVADA SYSTEM OF HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 50,000 /AA-/AA CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/07 TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2046

Day of Sale: 03/09 PALESTINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,040 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2039 TERM: 2016 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/09 MONROVIA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 38,700 /AA/ CALIFORNIA WATER & SEWER REVENUE 03/07 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: (A-)

Day of Sale: 03/09 FOWLERVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 38,405 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 03/07 COUNTIES OF LIVINGSTON, INGHAM AND SHIAWASSEE, REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 1,340M - SERIES A $37,065M - SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/08 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 37,450 /AA+/AA (TARRANT COUNTY WATER PROJECT) 03/07 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 SEGUIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 34,995 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3/AA-

Day of Sale: 03/08 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 33,885 Baa1/NR/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/07 REVENUE BONDS COLLEGE OF SAINT BENEDICT SERIES EIGHT-K (2016) MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2043

Day of Sale: 03/09 BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 31,000 Aa2/AA/ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF NEW BRITAIN,CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 30,000 // BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 03/07 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: A+

Day of Sale: 03/10 TOWN OF FUQUAY-VARINA, NORTH WEEK OF 29,665 Aa2/AA/ CAROLINA COMBINED UTILITIES REVENUE 03/07 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2019-2037 TERM: 2041

Day of Sale: 03/09 OAKLAND MICHIGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,000 Aaa/AA+/ LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/07 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 03/10 LINCOLN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,500 /AA-/ DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX 2016 REFUNDING SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2022 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB+

(MICHIGAN QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/09 MEDINA VALLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,079 /AAA/ DISTRICT TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 03/07 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016,T EXAS MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/09 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 21,125 A2/AA/ CORPORATION 03/07 STUDENT HOUSING REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE COUNTY PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: MOODY'S UNDERLYING RATING" Baa2

Day of Sale: 03/10 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,105 Aa1/NR/NR LOCAL GOVERNMENT LOAN PROGRAM 03/07 REVENUE BONDS (MUSKEGON HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE QUALIFIED UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION LOCAL PROJECT BONDS) $14,870M SERIES 2016A $5,235M 2016B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2029 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 20,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITY 03/07 (TEMS) SERIES B (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/09 SAN JACINTO COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 18,430 // DISTRICT NO. 2002-1, CALIFORNIA 03/07 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/10 CAMPBELL UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,000 Aa3// (CALIFORNIA) 03/07 2016 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/07 PALO VERDE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 15,590 A1/A/ DISTRICT RIVERSIDE & SAN BERNARDINO 03/07 COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDINIG BONDS (SCHOOL FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2004-1) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 MONTAGUE AREA PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,550 /AA-/ DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 03/07 COUNTIES OF MUSKEGON & OCEANA, TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/09 GUILFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 15,385 Aa2/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/10 DILLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 Aaa// TEXAS 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2026 REMARK: UNDERLYING: TBD

Day of Sale: 03/09 CITY OF PHARR, TEXAS WEEK OF 14,415 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 03/07 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2036

Day of Sale: 03/07 MONROVIA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 14,300 /AA-/ CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF CAYCE, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 14,185 /A+/ WATER & SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING 03/07 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A (TAXABLE) SERIES 2016B (BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Series 2016A (Taxable)16-24

Series 2016B (BQ) 24-28

Day of Sale: 03/08 BUCKEYE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 12,335 /AA-/AA- EXCISE TAX REVENUE 03/07 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2036 OGLE & WINNEBAGO COUNTIES, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 11,470 A1// MERIDIAN COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 03/07 DISTRICT #223, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/09 ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 WEEK OF 10,245 Aa2// (MAPLETON PUBLIC SCHOOLS) COLORADO 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: Aa3

COLORADO STATE INTERCEPT

ENHANCED RATING

Day of Sale: 03/08 REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 10,210 Aa1// CITY OF GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN 03/07 TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (KI CONVENTION CENTER PROJECT) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2029 FRANKFORT HIGH SCHOOL ELEMENTARY WEEK OF 10,000 // SCHOOL BUILDING CORPORATION INDIANA 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: State Intercept AA+

Day of Sale: 03/08 HENRY & WHITESIDE COUNTIES, WEEK OF 9,000 /A+/ ILLINOIS 03/07 GENESEO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT #228, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/08 GREENE COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 8,635 Aa3/NR/ BANK QUALIFIED 03/07 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/09 NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 8,000 /SP-1+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BANS SERIES 2016 03/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016

Day of Sale: 03/09 IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 7,900 /A+/ MILFORD COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL 03/07 DISTRICT NO. 124, SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/09 DERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,485 /AAA/ DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 03/08 CULLMAN COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 7,170 /A/ WATER REVENUE WARRANTS SERIES 2016 03/07 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/07 FAIRBORN CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 6,900 NR/NR/NR LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/07 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/07 BALLARD COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,300 /A+/ IOWA 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/07 HARTFORD STADIUM AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 6,250 NR/A+/NR CONNECTICUT 03/07 LEASE REVENUE BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2042

Day of Sale: 03/10 MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,995 // #4 03/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2035 KENNEYVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT #20, WEEK OF 5,920 NR/AA/NR DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 03/07 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 03/10 WATERLOO LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,774 Aa2// OHIO 03/07 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A3

Day of Sale: 03/08 UNION COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 5,500 NR// FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION 03/07 IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTE MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF NEW PHILADELPHIA, OHIO WEEK OF 5,000 /AA/ FIRE STATION CONSTRUCT BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: MOODY'S UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF MUSKEGON WEEK OF 4,560 /AA-/ COUNTY OF MUSKEGON, STATE OF 03/07 MICHIGAN LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 03/09 NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,420 NR/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/09 THE JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 3,785 /AA-/ EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI 03/07 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2022-2026

Day of Sale: 03/07 WESTLAKE TEXAS MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,700 // DISTRICT #1 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 03/07 BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/08 GRAND LAKES, TEXAS WATER CONTROL WEEK OF 3,200 // AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT UNLIMITED 03/07 TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/08 ANTELOPE WATER GENERAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 2,500 // DISTRICT, COLORADO GENERAL 03/07 OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: BBB

Day of Sale: 03/10 ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA WEEK OF 2,405 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/07 CAPITAL LOAN NOTES SERIES 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/09 LIBERTY-PERRY WAPAHANI HIGH SBC, WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/ INDIANA 03/07 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE: 7/17-1/21

(STATE INTERCEPT)

Day of Sale: 03/08 RUSH COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 1,970 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/07 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2034

Day of Sale: 03/09 LAKE COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 1,800 NR/NR/ GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/07 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/08 ARNOLDS PARK, IOWA WEEK OF 1,160 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/07 CAPITAL LOAN NOTES SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,085,246 (in 000's)