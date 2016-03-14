BRIEF-Travelers Companies offers customers cybersecurity services from Symantec
* Making pre-breach cybersecurity services from Symantec Corp. available to eligible Travelers cyber policyholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Viacom Inc
* Ceo dauman says did not seek to be in charge of Sumner Redstone's health care directive
* Dauman says Redstone is enjoying life and receiving best medical care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Rigby)
* Eaton and cummins Inc announce joint venture for automated transmissions for heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles