BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - Colombia has tightened guidance to 4% area on a new 10-year euro bond ahead of pricing on Wednesday.
The South American country initially approached accounts in Europe with price thoughts of 4.125% area.
BBVA, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are acting as leads on the SEC registered bond sale. Ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.