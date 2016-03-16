March 16 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Has recovered about one-third of sales lost following food safety scares-executive

* Traffic remained negative for the week of March 12 - presentation

* Plans 21 million direct mail promotions, 6-10 million in market now

* Paid entree transactions are down around 30 percent

5-7 percent of customers say they won't return following food safety lapses