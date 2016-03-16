UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Has recovered about one-third of sales lost following food safety scares-executive
* Traffic remained negative for the week of March 12 - presentation
* Plans 21 million direct mail promotions, 6-10 million in market now
* Paid entree transactions are down around 30 percent
* 5-7 percent of customers say they won't return following food safety lapses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.