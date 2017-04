March 18 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 581,985 Aa3/AA+/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 03/22 ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 497,000 Aa1/AA-/AA PROJECT 1 ELECTRIC REVENUE 03/21 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-A COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-A PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016-A PROJECT 1 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-B (TAXABLE) COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-B (TAXABLE) PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016-B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/23 DENVER CITY AND COUNTY DEDICATED WEEK OF 353,000 Aa3/AA-/ TAX REVENUE REFUNDING, COLORADO 03/21 235MM TAX EXEMPT 118MM TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Tax Exempt: 20-29, 36

Taxable: 16-21, 29-32

Day of Sale: 03/22 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 325,745 Aaa/AA+/ UNIVERSITY SYSTEM REVENUE 03/21 /EXP/ FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/22 THE TURNPIKE AUTHORITY OF KENTUCKY WEEK OF 219,180 // ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ROAD REVENUE 03/21 REFUNDING BONDS (REVITALIZATION PROJECTS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/21

Day of Sale: 03/22 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 214,975 Aa3/A+/A+ THE SCHOOL BOARD OF BROWARD COUNTY 03/21 FLORIDA $196,150 SERIES 2016A $18,825M SERIES 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2033 WISCONSIN HOUSING AND ECONOMIC WEEK OF 180,300 Aa2/AA/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/21 HOME OWNERSHIP REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: 2016 SERIES A (AMT) 2016 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/23 SAN JACINTO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 179,010 Aa2/AA/NR DISTRICT $131,945M LIMITED TAX 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016A $47,065M LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016B TEXAS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 161,985 Aa2/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE REVENUE 03/21 BONDS SERIES 2016-119 (NON AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041 DEKALB COUNY GEORGIA WEEK OF 145,000 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2030

Day of Sale: 03/21 STATE OF NEW JERSEY GENERAL WEEK OF 141,000 A2/A/A OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 03/23 CITY OF MESA ARIZONA WEEK OF 139,630 Aa2/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEMS REVENUE REFUNDING 03/21 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2025-2032 OHLONE CCD GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 136,000 // 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2016C 03/21 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/23 TRUCKEE MEADOWS WATER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 126,395 // NEVADA 03/21 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/23 NEW JERSEY BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 96,000 A3/A-/A- STATE BUILDING REVENUE REFUNDING 03/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 03/23 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE TEXAS A&M WEEK OF 92,630 Aaa/AA+/AA+ UNIVERSITY SYSTEM 03/21 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 03/21 KERN COUNTY WATER AGENCY WEEK OF 84,840 Aa3/A+/ CALIFORNIA WATER REVENUE REFUNDING 03/21 BONDS (IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 4) SERIES 2016A WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS TAXABLE (IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.4) 2016B MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: 2016A 17-38 (10YR PAR CALL)

2016B 17-36 (MAKE WHOLE CALL)

(AGM INSURED S&P RATING AA)

Day of Sale: 03/23 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 80,000 /AA-/ AUTHORITY 03/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 03/23 OHIO CAPITAL FACILITIES LEASE WEEK OF 80,000 // APPR BONDS SERIES 2016A 03/21 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 03/22 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE WEEK OF 75,170 // UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA 03/21 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/22

Day of Sale: 03/23 BOSTON MEDICAL CENTER, WEEK OF 75,000 // MASSACHUSETTS 03/21 TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/22 CITY OF BAYONNE WEEK OF 73,550 // HUDSON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/21 CONSISTING OF: $70,245M QUALIFIED GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 $ 3,305M SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/22 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 70,235 A2/A/A (DEPAUL UNIVERSITY) REVENUE BONDS 03/21 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 03/22 MARYSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT, WEEK OF 69,860 Aa1// MICHIGAN 03/21 ST. CLAIR COUNTY, 2016 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $54,095M - SERIES A $15,765M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/22 CITY OF MARYSVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 66,680 /AA/ WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM 03/21 REVENUE REFUNDING, SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2036 TERM: 2041, 2047 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: NR/A/NR

BAM INSURED: NR/AA/NR

Day of Sale: 03/22 BOARD OF CONTROL OF SAGINAW VALLEY WEEK OF 60,790 A1/A/ STATE UNIVERSITY 03/21 GENERAL REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: STABLE BY BOTH

CHANDLER, ARIZONA WEEK OF 60,000 Aa1/AA/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #80 03/21 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/22 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 59,460 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016-1 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE PASS THROUGH) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/22 KAUFMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 54,825 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A+

Day of Sale: 03/21 EASTERN MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 50,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/21 REFUNDING WATER AND SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A (2016 REMARKETING ISSUE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/23 TEXAS WATER DEVELOPMENET BOARD WEEK OF 43,325 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION WATER FINANCIAL 03/21 ASSISTANCE SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/23 HESPERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 43,000 /A/ 2016 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/21 PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/23 SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 37,190 Aa3// UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #265 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City

Day of Sale: 03/23 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 36,075 Aa3/AA-/NR AGENCY REVENUE BONDS COLLEGE OF 03/21 HOLY CROSS ISSUE SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036 TERM: 2041, 2046 DURHAM COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 35,000 Aa1/AA+/ LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2019-2030 MURRIETA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,500 A1/A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/22 CLEVELAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 32,265 /A-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas SAN BERNARDINO, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO WEEK OF 30,500 //A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 03/21 SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. HARTLAND CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 28,865 Aa1// MICHIGAN 03/21 LIVINGSTON COUNTY, 2016 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/21 BROWNSBURG 1999 SBC, INDIANA WEEK OF 28,600 /AA+/ SERIES A&B 03/21 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: (STATE INTERCEPT) HANFORD JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 25,000 /A+/ DISTRICT 03/21 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/23 PRINCETON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,829 Aaa// DISTRICT 03/21 (COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 03/22 JEFFERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 22,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/21 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (CABS) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 03/23 NEW YORK STATE DORMITORY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 20,620 UR/NR/ (GENESEE VALLEY BOCES) 03/21 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 03/23 CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA WEEK OF 20,475 Aa2/AA-/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 03/21 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/22 GAINESVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,000 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION GEORGIA 03/21 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2022

Day of Sale: 03/21 OHLONE CCD GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 19,000 // 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2016C 03/21 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis REMARK: CABS

Day of Sale: 03/23 NORTH SLOPE BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 18,665 Aa2/AA-/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016A MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2018-2022

Day of Sale: 03/22 SAN BERNADINO, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO WEEK OF 18,000 //A REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 03/21 SUBORDINATE TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 144, WEEK OF 17,430 /AA/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 03/21 (PRAIRIE HILLS) CONSISTING OF: GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 A&B GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 C&D MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BAA1 HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 17,250 /AA+/ BOARD OF METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT 03/21 OF NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES, TENNESSEE COLLATERALIZED MULTIFAMILY HOUSING BONDS (RADNOR TOWERS APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2019

Day of Sale: 03/23 VIDALIA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 17,205 Aa1// GEORGIA 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2018-2037 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A2

Day of Sale: 03/23 BLOOMINGDALE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,905 // NO. 16, MICHIGAN 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $5,695M* SERIES A (BANK QUALIFIED) $8,210M* SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: RATED: AA1 MICHIGAN QSBLF

SERIES A DUE: 2018-2031

SERIES B DUE: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 03/22 ROMA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,870 Aaa/AAA/AAA TEXAS UNLIMITED TASK REFUNDING 03/21 SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/22 DIXON UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,745 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/23 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,725 Baa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 03/21 EDUCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ARIZONA CHARTER SCHOOLS REFUNDING PROJECT), SERIES 2016R MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

WHITE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,270 /AA+/ GEORGIA 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2023 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 03/21 CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE COMMUNITIES WEEK OF 11,160 NR/NR/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/21 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2015-01, IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 1 (UNIVERSITY DISTRICT) SPECIAL TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/22 TOWN OF CLARKSTOWN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 11,070 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/24 TRACY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,000 Aa2// 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/21 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. NEOSHO R V SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,400 /AA+/ NEWTON COUNTY, MISSOURI 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City INSURANCE: MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PRGM REMARK: UL: A+

BANK QUALIFIED CHAMPION LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,191 A1// OHIO 03/21 CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016-1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/22 VILLAGE OF ASHWAUBENON WEEK OF 8,750 // BROWN COUNTY WISCONSIN GENREAL 03/21 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2026-2035

Day of Sale: 03/22 SCRANTON CITY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 8,500 //A+ SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/21 TAXABLE MANDATORY PUT BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh TERM: 2019 ANSON EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 8,465 /BB+/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 03/21 (ARLINGTON CLASSICS ACADEMY), SERIES 2016 A EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A TAX EXEMPT EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B TAXABLE MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford REMARK: 2016 A DUE: 2045

2016 B DUE: 2025 OXNARD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 8,000 /A/ 2016 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/21 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/22 WADSWORTH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,670 NR/AA-/ UTGO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 03/21 OHIO MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/23 CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF FENTON WEEK OF 7,470 // COUNTY OF GENESEE STATE OF MICHIGAN 03/21 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/21 MADISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 6,985 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/21 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2026-2028

Day of Sale: 03/22 WILLIAMSON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 6,800 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 11, TEXAS 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/22 NECEDAH AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,675 /A+/ JUNEAU COUNTY, WISCONSIN 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 03/21 VAN ALSTYNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,500 Aaa// DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 03/21 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED, TEXAS MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/22 NINE MILE FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,475 // #325 UTGO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 03/21 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 03/24 TALLADEGA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 6,355 /AA/ ALABAMA 03/21 CHILDERSBURG 5-MILL TAX MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: /A-/

Day of Sale: 03/22 CHESHIRE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,125 NR/AAA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 03/21 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/22 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 881 WEEK OF 5,420 // MAPLE LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS MINNESOTA 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/23 LEWISTON BOROUGH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,230 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 03/21 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2025 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA

TERMS HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,200 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 154, TEXAS 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/23 SALINE COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 4,940 /A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 307 03/21 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City

Day of Sale: 03/22 IOWA GREAT LAKES SANITARY DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,400 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/21 CAPITAL LOAN NOTES SERIES 2016 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/22 CITY OF MARSHALL, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,860 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/21 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 03/23 FORT BEND LEVEE IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 3,670 // DISTRICT NO. 10 03/21 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/22 STOWE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,605 // BONDS 03/21 SERIES 2016 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/22 WILLIAMSON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,500 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 10, TEXAS 03/21 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/21 EGG HARBOR MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WEEK OF 3,375 NR/AA-/ AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 03/21 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 03/22 OTTAWA COUNTY, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 3,085 // 2016 SEWAGE DISPOSAL & REFUNDING 03/21 (JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 03/22 TALLADEGA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 2,995 /AA/ ALABAMA 03/21

SALES TAX MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: /A+/

Day of Sale: 03/22 NEW BOSTON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,935 Aa2// SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO REFUNDING 03/21 BONDS, SERIES 2016 GENREAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 03/22 TALLADEGA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 2,875 /AA/ ALABAMA 03/21 LINCOLN 5-MILL TAX MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2038 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UL: /A+/

Day of Sale: 03/22 TARENTUM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 2,820 /BBB-/ SERIES 2016 03/21 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2041 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/23 MAPLE HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,311 /SP-1+/ OHIO 03/21 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/22 TOWN OF MARILLA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,775 NR/AA-/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 03/21 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 03/23 CITY OF OLIVIA MINNESOTA WEEK OF 1,690 // GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER 03/21 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2024

Day of Sale: 03/23 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 276 WEEK OF 1,625 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOL MINNESOTA 03/21 TAXABLE REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016K MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/23 MID STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa1// DISTRICT, WISCONSIN 03/21 ADAMS, CLARK, JACKSON, JUNEAU, MARATHON, PORTAGE, WAUSHARA AND WOOD COUNTIES GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 03/21 STARWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,480 /A+/ COLORADO 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver TOWNSHIP OF LYONS, COOK COUNTY, WEEK OF 1,470 /AA-/ ILLINOIS 03/21 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City

Day of Sale: 03/22 VILLAGE OF NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OHIO WEEK OF 1,000 // VARIOUS PURPOSE CAPITAL 03/21 (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2020, 2025, 2030

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,418,906 (in 000's)