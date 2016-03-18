HOUSTON, March 18 A power failure on Wednesday
at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance
refinery in Los Angeles is delaying restart activities that must
be complete before PBF Energy acquires the facility this
year.
* Exxon planned to begin startup activities on a crippled
fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on March 15
* Once under way, the restart is expected to last 35 days,
including a 15-day period in which Exxon must show the unit is
fully operational before transferring ownership of the facility
to PBF Energy
* On Wednesday, the refinery experienced a power loss which
resulted in elevated flaring, according to state regulators
* Power has been restored to the facility, and personnel are
working to restore operations, Exxon said
* The South Coast Air Quality Management Board rescheduled a
March 19 hearing on the restart to April 2 at Exxon's request
* "We cannot speculate on a timeline for restart," an Exxon
spokesperson said on Friday
* "We expect the transaction to close in the second quarter
of 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory
approvals, and the refinery being restored to full working
order," a PBF spokesperson said
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)