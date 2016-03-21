BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's state-run oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA is
investigating practices in its human resources department that
could have left the company vulnerable to billions of reais in
liabilities, newspaper Valor Economico said on Monday.
Petrobras' head of governance, João Elek, is leading the
internal probe after an anonymous report of 11 potentially
controversial measures taken by its HR department in recent
years, which could have included special treatment to union
members at top management levels, Valor said.
Petrobras representatives did not immediately respond to
Reuters emails requesting comments.
The HR department has been managed by executives linked to
an oil workers union since 2003, when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,
of the Workers' Party, started his first term as president,
according to Valor.
The company is at the center of a massive corruption probe
that has shaken Brazilian politics over the past two years. Some
of Brazil's most powerful executives and politicians are in jail
or under investigation for billions of dollars in rigged
contracts and kickbacks to parties in the ruling coalition.
The company's internal investigation into the HR practices
is looking at potential conflicts of interest in collective
salary negotiations held by managers linked to unions. Terms of
some agreements may cost Petrobras tens of billions of reais in
legal liabilities, according to the report. The newspaper
reported that the exact numbers remained unknown.
