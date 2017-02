March 30 (Reuters) -

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau: expected U.S. recovery remains a positive for Canada, "but only if it keeps growing"

* Morneau: ongoing financial market vulnerability can erode confidence; says "we are all watching China's rebalancing economy attentively"

* Morneau: positive effects of lower C$ may take longer to materialize as manufacturing sector adjusts after long period where currency was strong (Reporting by David Ljunggren)