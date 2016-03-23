BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 Energy Transfer Equity Lp
* Says shortly after Williams deal expects to grant awards under incentive plan covering about 10 percent of the outstanding etc common shares
* Says after awards grant former Williams stock holders would own around 74 percent of energy transfer corp, down from 81 percent
* Says Williams Cos presence in Tulsa, OK, Oklahoma City will need to be "significantly reduced" after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement