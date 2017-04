March 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE WEEK OF 1,374,490 Aa2// UNIVERSITY SYSTEMWIDE REVENUE BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016 A & B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 3/29

Day of Sale: 03/30 HOUSTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 683,600 Aaa/AAA/NR LIMITED TAX SCHOOLHOUSE AND 03/28 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A TEXAS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2041 STATE OF HAWAII WEEK OF 325,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 OF 2016-SERIES FD (EXEMPT), FE (EXEMPT) AND FF (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION WEEK OF 204,685 // TURNPIKE SUBORDINATED REVENUE BONDS 03/28 SERIES A OF 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/30 CITY OF TAMPA FLORIDA WEEK OF 200,000 // HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 03/28 BAYCARE HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/29 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 160,000 Aa1/AA+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/28 UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/31 FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 131,900 Aaa/AAA/AAA SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016A VIRGINIA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2039 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 123,165 Aa1/AA/ MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/28 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/29 WESTCHESTER COUNTY GENERAL WEEK OF 110,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA WEEK OF 86,415 Aa2/AA/AA+ CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/28 REFUNDING BONDS $61,810,000 SERIES 2016B CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL REVENUE BONDS $24,605,000 SERIES 2016C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: 10/1/2017 - 10/1/2037

10/1/2017 - 10/1/2036

Day of Sale: 03/30 SAN FRANCISCO, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO WEEK OF 85,275 /A-/ THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 03/28 CITY & COUNTY OF 2016 SERIES C TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS (MISSION BAY SOUTH REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/31 ANTELOPE VALLEY-EAST KERN WATER WEEK OF 71,125 A2/AA-/ AGENCY REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/28 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 03/31 KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 65,455 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY 03/28 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE & REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 A&B BAPTIST LIFE COMMUNITIES PROJECT MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/31 SAN FRANCISCO SUCCESSOR AGENCY WEEK OF 45,000 /A-/ TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE 03/28 CITY & COUNTY OF CALIFORNIA 2016 SERIES B TAX ALLOCATION BONDS (MISSION BAY SOUTH REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 44,025 NR/A+/AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/28 SERIES 2016 A&B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/30 KENTUCKY INFRASTRUCTURE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 41,965 // WASTEWATER AND DRINKING WATER 03/28 REVOLVING FUND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 3/29

Day of Sale: 03/30 OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 37,000 NR/AA-/ EDUCATION NEW JERSEY 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 03/30 WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 36,455 NR/AA/NR NORTH CAROLINA 03/28 REFUNDING LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016, STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York TERM: 3035, 3039 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A

Day of Sale: 03/30 CITY OF CLEVELAND OHIO WEEK OF 32,860 // WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REVENUE 03/28 BONDS SERIES 2016 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/30 JOHNSON-MIAMI COUNTY USD NO. 230 WEEK OF 32,225 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/29 UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 31,960 Aa2//AA EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORPORATION 03/28 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 03/30 SCOTTSDALE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,050 Aa1/AA/ NO.48 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 03/28 EXP/EXP/ REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 03/31 PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MARYLAND WEEK OF 28,000 NR/NR/ REVENUE AUTHORITY SPECIAL 03/28 OBLIGATION (SUITLAND-NAYLOR ROAD PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/30 MARICOPA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,835 // #20 OF PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA 03/28 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/29 DESERT SANDS UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 27,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 03/28 (RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) SERIES 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/29 CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF COMMERCE WEEK OF 26,500 Aa1/AA+/ COUNTY OF OAKLAND 03/28 STATE OF MICHIGAN GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX DOWNTWON DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) AND 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REDONDO BEACH USD GO REFUNDING WEEK OF 25,000 // SERIES 2016 03/28 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/30 CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF COMMERCE WEEK OF 24,500 Aa1/AA+/ COUNTY OF OAKLAND 03/28 STATE OF MICHIGAN CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago FINNEY COUNTY USD NO. 457 WEEK OF 24,415 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28

SERIES 2016-B KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2024

Day of Sale: 03/31 NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 131 WEEK OF 24,255 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016 IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/30 URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY OF WEEK OF 22,820 NR/A/NR BOISE CITY, IDAHO 03/28 LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GREATER BOISE AUDITORIUM DISTRICT EXPANSION PROJECT) MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 03/29 NOVI COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,150 // MICHIGAN 03/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 6,185M SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE BONDS $15,965M REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: SCHOOL BONDS RATED: AA2//

REFUNDING BONDS RATED: AA1//

Day of Sale: 03/30 INDIO PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,465 /A+/ LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 03/28 CALIFORNIA $12,870M SERIES 2016A $ 5,595M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037 HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 17,250 /AA+/ BOARD OF METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT 03/28 NASHVILLE & DAVIDSON COUNTIES COLLATERALIZED MULTIFAMILY HOUSING BONDS (RADNOR TOWERS APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2019

Day of Sale: 03/29 MONTOURSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 16,000 /A+/ LYCOMING COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 03/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2023-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/29 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 15,000 Aaa/NR/NR PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA 03/28 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS (MULTI-COUNTY PROGRAM) 2016 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/29 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 15,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/28 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, ISSUE OF 2016 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/29 POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/28 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT #15 (DEL SUR EAST)(IA-C) 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/29 CITY OF HILLIARD, OHIO WEEK OF 14,680 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/28 $8,180M SERIES 2016A REFUNDING BANK QUALIFIED $6,500M SERIES 2016 TAXABLE VARIOUS PURPOSE NOTES MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: NOTES: MIG1

Day of Sale: 03/29 ALBANY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,030 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 03/28 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/30 REDONDO BEACH USD GO 2012 ELECTION WEEK OF 13,000 // SERIES 2016C 03/28 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/30 ZACHARY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 12,860 /AA-/ NO. 1, LOUISIANA 03/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 03/29 MINISINK VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,800 NR/AA/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 03/29 COLONIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa1// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 03/30 SUN PRAIRIE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,250 Aa2// DANE AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES, 03/28 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2025-2028

Day of Sale: 03/28 KILLINGLY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 8,790 /AA/ REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 03/28 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 03/30 HOMER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,680 NA/AA-/ NEW YORK 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 03/29 DARIEN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WEEK OF 7,695 Aaa// BONDS SERIES 2016 03/28 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/29 MIDDLE COUNTRY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,635 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 03/31 HOLLIDAYSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,620 Aa3// BLAIR COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 03/28 OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2016 NON BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 03/31 MOSES LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT #161 WEEK OF 7,250 // UTGO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 03/28 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 03/31 VAN ALSTYNE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,625 Aaa// DISTRICT, UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 03/28 BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/29 MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,500 // CALIFORNIA 03/28 (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 03/30 KINGSBURG JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,500 /A+/ DISTRICT 03/28 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/31 CITY OF DEER PARK, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,265 NR/AAA/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/28 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HARRIS COUNTY) LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas CELINA, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,200 NR/NR/ SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE (WELLS 03/28 NORTH PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT AREA #1 PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/29 CLINTON COUNTY, OHIO GENERAL WEEK OF 6,140 /AA/ OBLIGATION 03/28 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2025 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/29 CITY OF SHERWOOD, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 6,125 NR/NR/NR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/28 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock

SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2034, 2038

Day of Sale: 03/28 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,045 NR/BB/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX 03/28 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (FREEDOM ACADEMY, INC PROJECT) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago MADISON, BOND & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES WEEK OF 6,000 /A/ ILLINOIS 03/28 HIGHLAND COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 5, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/29 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 5,600 /A/ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/29 HESPERIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 5,250 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 03/28 OCEANA & NEWAYGO COUNTIES, 2016 TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/29 MARINETTE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 5,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 03/28 SERIES 2016A MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED MONTESANO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 66 WEEK OF 4,705 A2// UTGO REFUNDING SERIES 2016 03/28 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 03/29 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,500 A// DISTRICT NO. 120, TEXAS 03/28 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/28 KILLINGLY GENERAL OBLIGATION TAX WEEK OF 4,340 /AA/ SERIES 2016 03/28 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 03/30 GRAVOIS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 // MISSOURI 03/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 03/29 CARROLL TOWNSHIP AUTHORITY SEWER WEEK OF 3,455 /BBB+/ REVENUE BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/30 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,340 A2// DISTRICT NO. 344, TEXAS 03/28 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 03/31 CELINA, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,220 NR/NR/ SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE (WELLS 03/28 NORTH PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT MAJOR IMPROVEMENT AREA PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/29 VILLAGE OF LAKE SUCCESS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,400 Aaa/NR/ BANK QUALIFIED 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 03/31 TOWN OF MARILLA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,775 NR/AA-/ BANK QUALIFIED 03/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 03/30 PLACERVILLE UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,600 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/28 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES A **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/31 FINNEY COUNTY USD NO. 457 TAXABLE WEEK OF 1,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/28 SERIES 2016C KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/31 WILLIAMSBURG GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,300 NR/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 2016 03/28 IOWA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2020

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,541,510 (in 000's)