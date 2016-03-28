UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Justice Department will withdraw request for Apple's assistance to access iPhone belonging to San Bernardino shooter-law enforcement official familiar with situation
* U.S. Justice Department says it has successfully accessed data stored on iPhone which belonged to San Bernardino shooter- court filing
* Justice Department requests court to vacate order compelling Apple to help access data on San Bernardino Shooter's iPhone
* Senior law enforcement official says it is "premature" to say whether the technology used to access iPhone in San Bernardino case will work with other phones (Reporting By Dan Levine)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange