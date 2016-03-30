March 30 (Reuters) -
* u.s. Sec says biotech venture capitalist g. Steven burrill
and his firm settle charges alleging theft of investor funds
* Sec says burrill took money from burrill life sciences
capital fund iii under guise of 'advanced' management fees
* Sec says burrill spent stolen funds on vacations to st.
Barts and paris, jewelry, private jets, other items
* Sec says the individual defendants agreed to securities
industry bans, and that all defendants did not admit wrongdoing
* Sec says burrill and his firm agree to give up $4.785
million he stole for personal use, plus a $1 million penalty
* Sec says burrill capital management's chief legal officer
and its controller settle related charges
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)