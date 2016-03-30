March 30 (Reuters) -

* u.s. Sec says biotech venture capitalist g. Steven burrill and his firm settle charges alleging theft of investor funds

* Sec says burrill took money from burrill life sciences capital fund iii under guise of 'advanced' management fees

* Sec says burrill spent stolen funds on vacations to st. Barts and paris, jewelry, private jets, other items

* Sec says the individual defendants agreed to securities industry bans, and that all defendants did not admit wrongdoing

* Sec says burrill and his firm agree to give up $4.785 million he stole for personal use, plus a $1 million penalty

* Sec says burrill capital management's chief legal officer and its controller settle related charges (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)