April 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into government debt trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees while they were at the investment bank, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry watchdog, had previously been looking into why the traders left the bank, a person familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper. The SEC inquiry is reportedly in its early stages. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alan Crosby)