By Dion Rabouin
| April 3
April 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has launched an investigation into government debt
trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees while
they were at the investment bank, according to a report from the
Financial Times.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry
watchdog, had previously been looking into why the traders left
the bank, a person familiar with the matter said, according to
the newspaper. The SEC inquiry is reportedly in its early
stages.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alan Crosby)