BRIEF-Nivloc Nevada area property acquisitions
* It has staked 42 lode claims, and acquired an additional 8 lode claims, contiguous to co's Nivloc Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Allergan CEO Saunders says committed to double-digit revenue growth in branded products
* Allergan CEO says everything is on the table including share buybacks and returning capital to shareholders
* Allergan CEO says Valeant's B&L is different enough than Allergan's, but unclear if it is a growth business that would be good M&A target
* Allergan CEO also says that Bausch & Lomb is not for sale (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Robert Duggan reports 18.2 percent stake in Pulse Biosciences Inc as of March 20 versus 15.4 percent stake as of February 7 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZlYTO] Further company coverage: