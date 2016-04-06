Singapore fund GIC led first quarter sovereign investor deals
LONDON, April 11 Singapore's $344 billion GIC led the sovereign investor pack in the first three months of 2017, sealing two of the biggest investments of the quarter.
April 6 Energy Transfer Equity
* Says it believes that it has complied with williams merger agreement
* Says it intends to vigorously defend against the claims made by williams in its lawsuits-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
LONDON, April 11 Singapore's $344 billion GIC led the sovereign investor pack in the first three months of 2017, sealing two of the biggest investments of the quarter.
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.