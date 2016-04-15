BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
HOUSTON, April 15 Hess Corp. on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken crude for export out of the U.S. Gulf Coast that is currently being transported by the buyer to a European refinery.
The oil loaded at St. James, Louisiana terminal in early April, spokesman John Roper said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: