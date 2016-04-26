April 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* Has "increasing confidence" that it will be able to
improve its balance sheet, says Chief Executive Richard Adkerson
* Freeport CEO Adkerson says asset sales process "is going
very well"
* Freeport CEO says is attracting "significant interest"
from potential purchasers due to scarcity of quality copper
assets
* CEO says expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by
mid-year; already agreed to $1.4 billion so far this year
* Freeport CEO says has considered doing metals streaming
deals on assets but concluded to date that it doesn't make sense
* Freeport CEO says in "advanced discussions" on additional
asset sales, much more confident on sales now than was in Q1
* Freeport CEO says recent improvement in its stock, bond
prices mean it could consider other types of capital raises
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant)