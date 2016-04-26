BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Whirlpool Corp
* CEO says Q1 on track to regain lost North American market share, expects Q2 to show a year over year improvement led by laundry category
* COO says European sales negatively impacted by Russian market
* COO says Russian market is extremely volatile and "it is very hard to predict Russian market going forward"
* COO says Q1 North American unit shipments were up 5 percent on "regained strength" in laundry category
* COO says remains confident in U.S. housing market despite sluggish housing starts
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.