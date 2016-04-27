April 27 Hess Corp
* Says believes could triple number of Bakken rigs to six
over period of a year, if oil prices recover, and still maintain
efficiencies
* Chief Executive John Hess says will reduce Bakken rig
count to two in third quarter, from three today
* CEO says will add rigs in Bakken when oil price
gets 'closer to $60 per barrel'
* CEO says released Utica rig in march
* CEO says no plans to resume Utica drilling for rest of
year
* Expects second-quarter production of 320,000 to 325,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Plans to drill 62 wells this year, down from 182 in 2015
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)