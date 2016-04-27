April 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Board member Bill Ackman says hopes to call board Thursday to discuss reducing prices of four drugs discussed at Senate hearing

* Valeant board member Ackman says "my recommendation will be to reduce the prices"

* Ackman says decision to reduce Valeant drug prices is a board call

* Ackman says regrets didn't do more due diligence on pricing at Valeant

* Ackman tells Senate committee "a lot is going to change" at Valeant; pricing will be top of mind

* Ackman says first priority to make sure company doesn't go bankrupt