BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Board member Bill Ackman says hopes to call board Thursday to discuss reducing prices of four drugs discussed at Senate hearing
* Valeant board member Ackman says "my recommendation will be to reduce the prices"
* Ackman says decision to reduce Valeant drug prices is a board call
* Ackman says regrets didn't do more due diligence on pricing at Valeant
* Ackman tells Senate committee "a lot is going to change" at Valeant; pricing will be top of mind
* Ackman says first priority to make sure company doesn't go bankrupt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.