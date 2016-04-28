April 28 (Reuters) -
* Abbott CEO Miles White says on conference call that the
company was not in discussions with St Jude last summer when
"false" rumors surfaced in the media
* Abbott says its financing plan contemplates capacity to
close both Alere and St Jude transactions
* Abbott declines to comment on if Alere deal is still going
through
* Abbott says there was no serious interaction with St Jude
until late last year and it took months to evolve
* Abbott says deal reflects changes in the healthcare
industry where companies want to work with 2 or 3 companies with
many products
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Caroline Humer)