* CEO says Stemcentrx deal will give company long-desired strong position in solid tumors

* Abbvie says Stemcentrx focus on knocking out cancer stem cells is good approach

* Abbvie CEO says company unlikely to pursue another big deal for next 18 months or so; may seek smaller deals, licensing deals, over shorter term

* Abbvie CEO says expected patent challenge to Humira could take year for Patent Office review, possible appeal could then follow

* AbbVie says high probability Stemcentrx drug will eventually be used for first-line treatment