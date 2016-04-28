April 28 Abbvie Inc
* CEO says Stemcentrx deal will give company long-desired
strong position in solid tumors
* Abbvie says Stemcentrx focus on knocking out cancer stem
cells is good approach
* Abbvie CEO says company unlikely to pursue another big
deal for next 18 months or so; may seek smaller deals, licensing
deals, over shorter term
* Abbvie CEO says expected patent challenge to Humira could
take year for Patent Office review, possible appeal could then
follow
* AbbVie says high probability Stemcentrx drug will
eventually be used for first-line treatment
