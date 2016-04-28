April 28 ConocoPhillips
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says expects decline rate to
'moderate' over next few years
* CEO says 'no getting around it,' first quarter was 'weak'
financially
* Says will keep drilling rig count in contiguous United
States at three for rest of 2016, no plans to add more
* Says no set spot oil price at which would add more
drilling rigs
* Says will look at health of entire economy before deciding
to add rigs
* Says first priority as oil prices recover would be debt
reduction
* Sets goal to cull debt to below $25 billion from current
$29.5 billion
* CEO says with oil prices at $45 per barrel, could
keep production flat with cash flow from operations
* Says no longer plans to drill Horus and Socorro wells in
U.S. Gulf Of Mexico due to low oil prices
* CEO says decision to cut dividend was 'most difficult'
he's had to make in his role
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)