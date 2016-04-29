BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Says 'we remain very committed to a reliable and growing dividend'
* Says expects Kashagan project to be online by end of year
* Says 'we are not counting on (oil) price growth'
* Says 'focused on the things we can control in order to create margin'
* Says it will continue to limit share repurchases to amount needed to offset benefits-related dilution
* Says no plans to make additional share repurchases to reduce shares outstanding
* Says credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor's will not change its 'conservative financial philosophy'
* Says its ability to access credit market on attractive terms remains strong
* Says return on capital employed continues to be 'very strong focus' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor