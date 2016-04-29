BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has requested that Quebec securities regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers lift its cease-trade order against directors and key officers
* AMF will take 1-2 business days to process Valeant application, an AMF spokesman said. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor