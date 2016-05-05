Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Says has seen some Alberta oil sands operations outages, but current operations at Horizon project remain stable at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Oil prices to average mid-to-high $50s a barrel in 1H 2017 -NAB
* Yenni Andayani appointed acting CEO (Recasts, adds quotes, context)