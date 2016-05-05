May 5 Continental Resources Inc
* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says still expects company to
be cash flow positive for the year
* CEO Hamm says STACK shale play of Oklahoma 'among the best
performing wells I've been involved with in my entire career'
* Says having low-cost assets as crude prices rebound
'makes it fun to once again be in the oil business'
* Says 2016 capital budget cash flow neutral with oil price
average of $37 per barrel for the year
* Says would apply any additional cash flow to debt
reduction
* Says would consider adding drilling rigs with oil prices
around $60 per barrel
* CEO Hamm: 'It's going to be some time before we think
about bringing on more rigs'
* CEO Hamm says would need to see oil price stability
before adding rigs
* CEO Hamm says would add rigs to Bakken 'before anywhere
else'
* Says believes will take a long time before oilfield
service providers raise prices 'significantly'
* CEO Hamm says does have concerns about availability for
oilfield service work in North Dakota
* CEO Hamm: 'we hope a lot of these frack crews haven't gone
away' in North Dakota
* CEO Hamm says shareholders 'should not worry' about
Oklahoma earthquake concerns affecting company's operations
* CEO Hamm notes company does not operate in region of
Oklahoma that had experienced earthquakes
