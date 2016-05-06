Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
May 6 Bank Of Canada's Schembri: bank aims to develop framework for system-wide macro-level stress tests that integrates different sectors of financial system
* Boc's Schembri: new proposed framework would cover banking, insurance and investment funds as well as financial markets and financial infrastructures
* Boc's Schembri: bank also aims to improve its models to better understand interactions between monetary and macroprudential policy (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela's central bank has reached a deal that will provide the country with at least $300 million from New York-based investment fund Fintech Advisory Inc to help offset a cash crunch, two market sources and a source close to the government told Reuters on Friday.