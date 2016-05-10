PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
** Guggenheim Solar Invest ETF appears to be resuming its prevailing bear trend in earnest
** Poor reports from SolarCity, TAN's largest holding by pct TNA end-of-Apr, as well as Solaredge Technologies look to add to downside pressure
** ETF off 56 pct from its early 2015 peak and 29 pct YTD, although has been trapped in a choppy range since its Feb low. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1OenWf6
** Since that Feb bottom, bounces have been failing just shy of the late Sept trough, at $25.25, and now TAN breaking to fresh 3-month lows
** Once the Feb bottom at $20.00 gives way, ETF can threaten its 2013/2012 lows in the $15.00/$12.59 area moving forward
** Need weekly close above $25.25, and descending 30-WMA, now $25.50, to suggest a surprise turn in trend; suggest levels over $30.00 back in play
** Top TAN holdings after SCTY include Xinyi Solar Holdings , First Solar, and GCL-Poly Energy
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.