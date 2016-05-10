PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Allergan Plc
* Says in analyst conference call that new Vraylar schizophrenia drug has blockbuster sales potential
* Says expects double-digit sales growth of Viberzi irritable bowel treatment in 2016, beyond
* Says expects sale of generics business to Teva in June.
* Says expects to pay down $8 billion in debt after sale of generics business to Teva
* Says to focus on "tuck-in" deals in its key therapeutic areas, but open to bigger deals
* Says aims to extend global reach by focusing on eye care, aesthetics, gastrointestinal and women's health products
* Allergan CEO says company in good position to continue delivering double-digit revenue growth
* Allergan CFO says does not expect change in company tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alan Crosby)
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
Feb 2 Lockheed Martin Corp did not turn to Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his lobbying firm to steer through the cost dispute around the F-35 fighter plane, a company spokesman said.