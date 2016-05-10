May 10 (Reuters) -
* Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says oil industry and
province agree oil sands operations will only restart as soon as
it is safe to do so
* Alberta Premier says expects many companies will be able
to restart operations in coming days and weeks ahead
* Alberta Premier says delivery of goods by road through
Fort McMurray to oil sands sites resumed on Tuesday
* Suncor CEO Steve Williams says to the north of
Fort McMurray industry will be able to resume operations in a
quicker way
* Suncor CEO says industry will support efforts around Fort
McMurray hospital, pipelines, electrical distribution centre
* Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers CEO Tim
McMillan says timelines for restarts will range from days to
weeks, potentially beyond that for some projects
* Alberta Premier says need to secure safety, logistics,
electrical power, pipeline access to oil sands sites
* Alberta Premier says majority of Alberta oil sands
production has stopped, if that continues for months will have
measurable impact to GDP
* Suncor CEO says no significant damage to oil pipelines
found
* Suncor CEO says enough camps in place in oil sands region
to house workers to restart production
* Suncor CEO says some oil sands facilities will restart 24
to 48 hours, others will be a week or two
* Suncor CEO says most difficult plants to restart will be
those in the south that fire got closest to
* Alberta Premier says Nexen has not yet had a chance to
assess Long Lake facility
* Alberta Premier says Athabasca Hangingstone
project intact but still threatened by fire
* Suncor CEO says costs of wildfire would be immaterial to
company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Liz Hampton)