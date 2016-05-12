May 12 (Reuters) -
* Enbridge CEO says wildfire shutdown of its regional
oilsands pipelines impacted an estimated 900,000 bpd of oil
* Enbridge CEO says will be initiating restart of woodlands
pipeline shortly after Alberta wildfire
* Enbridge CEO says does not expect any material impact on
earnings from the Alberta wildfire shutdown
* Enbridge CEO says expects to initiate service on Athabasca
pipeline over the weekend after Alberta wildfire
* Enbridge CEO says expects to get to investment decision on
first France offshore wind project in early 2017
* Enbridge CEO says company remains focused on approved
Kitimat terminus for Northern Gateway pipeline project
(Reporting by Julie Gordon Editing by W Simon)