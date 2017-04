May 12 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 2,500,000 Baa3/BBB/ CORPORATION LAGUARDIA SPECIAL 05/16 FACILITIES TERMINAL B REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT (2.35B AMT/150MM TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT: 31-37, 41,46, 51

TAXABLE: 24-31

Day of Sale: 05/17 MUNICIPAL IMPROVEMENT CORPORATION WEEK OF 800,220 /A+/A+ OF LOS ANGELES LEASE REVENUE 05/16 REFUNDING BONDS 2016A & 2016B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 5/17

Kroll: AA-

Day of Sale: 05/18 THE CITY OF NEW YORK GENERAL WEEK OF 800,000 Aa2/AA/AA OBLIGATION BONDS FISCAL 2016 05/16 SERIES E AND F MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/16 & 5/17

Day of Sale: 05/18 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 /AA/AA AUTHORITY DEDICATED TAX FUND GREEN 05/16 BONDS SERIES 2016 B-1 & B-2 (CLIMATE BOND CERTIFIED) NEW YORK MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/18

Day of Sale: 05/19 MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 372,000 // OF GEORGIA POWER REVENUE, PROJECT 05/16 ONE SUB, GENERAL POWER REVENUE & GENERAL RESOLUTION PROJECT SUB BONDS SERIES HH & 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: Senior: A1/A+/A+

Sub: A2/A/A+

Day of Sale: 05/17 STATE TOLL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY TOLL WEEK OF 300,000 // REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016B 05/16 ILLINOIS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/18 METRO GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE WEEK OF 298,980 Aa2/AA/ DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/17 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY HEALTH WEEK OF 214,835 // FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 2016D 05/16 (UNITYPOINT HEALTH) IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS 2016E (UNITYPOINT HEALTH) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/19 NEW YORK STATE DORMITORY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 209,220 // (SCHOOL DISTRICT) 05/16 SERIES E, F, G, H, I & J MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2046

Day of Sale: 05/18 THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 167,375 A1/A/A IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK REFUNDING 05/16 BONDS, SERIES 2016A (INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT AUTHORITY PROJECT) 2016A-1 (AMT) & 2016-2 (TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 05/19 SIERRA PACIFIC POWER COMPANY WEEK OF 148,500 A2/A+/A- PROJECT 05/16 $58,700M WASHOE COUNTY, NEVADA GAS FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A (AMT) $69,800M WASHOE COUNTY, NEVADA GAS AND WATER FACILITIES REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B (NON-AMT) $20,000M HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NEVADA POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A (NON-AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2029, 2031, 2036 CITY OF EL PASO, TEXAS WEEK OF 125,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/16 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 05/18 HENRICO COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 124,235 Aa1/AAA/AAA WATER & SEWER REVENUE & REFUNDING 05/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg SERIAL: 2017-2046

Day of Sale: 05/16 SAN ANTONIO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 120,410 Aaa/NR/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2046 ALAMO REGIONAL MOBILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 115,950 // SENIOR LIEN VEHICLE REGISTRATION 05/16 FEE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 JUNIOR LIEN VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/18 GEORGIA HOUSING & FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 107,000 /AAA/ SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE 05/16 (55MM TAX EXEMPT/52MM AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 36, 41,44 PAC 46

AMT: 16-27, 31,33

Day of Sale: 05/17 SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 99,000 Aaa/AAA/ AUTHORITY HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE 05/16 BONDS 2016 SERIES A (TAXABLE) AND 2016B (NON AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/16

Day of Sale: 05/17 SANTA CLARITA COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 95,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/17 GRANT & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, WEEK OF 91,200 Aa1/NR/ WASHINGTON 05/16 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 144-101 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2035 REMARK: WASHINGTON STATE GTY

UL: Aa3

Day of Sale: 05/19 SPRING ISD, TEXAS REFUNDING WEEK OF 80,330 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/18 CITY OF SPRINGDALE PUBLIC WEEK OF 76,000 A1/AA-/ FACILITIES BOARD ARKANSAS CHILDRENS 05/16 NORTHWEST PROJECT HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/16

Day of Sale: 05/17 BETHEL PARK, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 74,565 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/16 BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2033 UNIVERSITY OF AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 74,000 A1//AA- HIGHER ED REVENUE BONDS 05/16 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2038 REMARK: AND TERMS

Day of Sale: 05/19 THE ATLANTA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 72,000 Aa3// GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY RESEARCH 05/16 FOUNDATION SCIENCE PARK LLC PROJECT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/18 FORT BEND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,380 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 05/16 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: (/AA+/AA+)

Day of Sale: 05/19 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 67,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL 05/16 BUILDING, TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Aa1/AA+/

Day of Sale: 05/19 SAN JOSE-EVERGREEN CCD WEEK OF 58,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION 05/16

SERIES 2016D CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/18 CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 57,000 Aa2/AA+/ CONVENTION FACILITY PROJECT 05/16 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SERIES 2016A (EXEMPT) & B (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/18 PACIFIC COMMUNITIES HEALTH DISTRICT WEEK OF 57,000 A1// GO SERIES 2016 05/16 OREGON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/19 CITY OF GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 50,040 // HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 (MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AT GULFPORT PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TUKWILA SCHOOL DITRICT NO. 406 WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// UTGO SERIES 2016 05/16 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE

Day of Sale: 05/18 GREENFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 50,000 /A+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/16 AD VALOREM PROPERTY 1ST MORTGAGE REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/19 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC POWER WEEK OF 49,710 Aa2/AA-/ AUTHORITY 05/16 MEAD-ADELANTO PROJECT, AUTHORITY INTEREST (LADWP) REVENUE BONDS, 2016 SERIES A MEAD-PHOENIX PROJECT, AUTHORITY INTEREST (LADWP) REVENUE BONDS, 2016 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/19 TRI-CREEK 2002 HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 47,405 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/16 FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: (IN STATE INTERCEPT)/A+ (UNDER)

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,140 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston REMARK: RATINGS: MOODY'S & S&P: APPLIED FOR

DUE: 2016-2018 AND 2021-2034

Day of Sale: 05/17 POMONA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 45,525 A1/A/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 ELECTION, SERIES G 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/18 LEHIGH COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 43,000 /A/A AUTHORITY THE GOOD SHEPHERD GROUP 05/16 REVENUE BONDS SERIES OF 2016 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/18 SARASOTA COUNTY UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 42,000 /AA+/AA+ REVENUE REFUNDING, FLORIDA 05/16 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2023-2037

Day of Sale: 05/18 SULPHUR SPRINGS USD GO 2012 WEEK OF 40,000 // ELECTION SERIES 2016C 05/16 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/19 CITY OF BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 38,865 A2/A+/A+ UTILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 05/16 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 05/17 HUNTINGTON BEACH UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,000 // DISTRICT COP SERIES 2016 05/16 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/19 CITY OF ROUND ROCK UTILITY SYSTEM WEEK OF 34,000 Aa2/AA/ REVENUE REFUNDING, TEXAS 05/16 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 05/17 KENTUCKY RURAL WATER FINANCE WEEK OF 30,000 MIG 1// CORPORATION PUBLIC PROJECTS 05/16 CONSTRUCTION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis REMARK: 2017

Day of Sale: 05/18 DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 28,425 // (CALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS) 05/16 CONSISTING OF: $ 1,145M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A $27,280M UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2028 TERM: 2031, 2035, 2038 REMARK: Callable in 2024

Day of Sale: 05/18 HAM LAKE CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE REV WEEK OF 26,085 NR/NR/ DAVINCI ACADEMY 05/16 $23,360M SERIES 2016A $2,725M SERIES 2016B MINNESOTA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/18 VICTOR VALLEY TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,815 A2// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 05/16 PARTICIPATION (TRANSIT FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York VILLAGE OF OSWEGO WEEK OF 25,355 Aa2// KENDALL AND WILL COUNTIES, ILLINOIS 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2018-2037

Day of Sale: 05/18 COUNTY OF KENT GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 25,000 Aaa/AAA/ LIMITED TAX CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT 05/16 MICHIGAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF HUBER HEIGHTS (MONTGOMERY WEEK OF 23,427 NR/NR/NR COUNTY), OHIO VARIOUS PURPOSE 05/16 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: 6/1/2017

Day of Sale: 05/19 WHITMAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 20,000 Aa1/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 267-PULLMAN 05/16 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTY

UL: A1

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF LEESBURG, FLORIDA WEEK OF 18,460 /A/A+ ELECTRIC SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 05/19 WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS FOREST WEEK OF 18,000 Aa1// PRESERVE DISTRICT REFUNDING 05/16 LIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/18 PASADENA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 17,235 /AA/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016A TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF LEESBURG, FLORIDA WEEK OF 17,000 Aa3/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 05/16 BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/17 ALGONAC COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 16,730 Aa1// COUNTY OF ST. CLAIR, STATE OF 05/16 MICHIGAN 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL ARLINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION FINANCE WEEK OF 16,320 NR/BB+/NR CORPORATION, VIRGINIA 05/16 EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (WAYSIDE SCHOOLS) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: Series 2016 A Tax Exempt

Term Bonds Due - 6/1/26, 36 & 46

Series 2016 B Taxable bonds

Due - 6/1/2020

Day of Sale: 05/18 CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 15,335 A1/AA/AA- SOLID WASTE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 2016B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

SERIAL: 2026-2036 BRISTOL BOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,980 /A/ BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2031 INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 05/18 CITY OF LANCASTER, OHIO WEEK OF 14,410 Aa3/NR/NR WASTEWATER SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE 05/16 SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 05/17 FORNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,280 NR/A-/NR TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 05/16 SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: NR/AAA/NR (PSF)

Day of Sale: 05/17 TOWN OF GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 12,570 Aaa/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 05/17 GRISWOLD GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 12,200 NR/AA/ REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2029

Day of Sale: 05/17 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT (SANTA WEEK OF 12,000 /A+/ CRUZ COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (2016 REFUNDING & SCHOOL FINANCING PROJECTS) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: /AA/ (AGM)

Day of Sale: 05/18 GOODYEAR, ARIZONA WEEK OF 11,750 A2/A+/ SUB LIEN WATER & SEWER REVENUE 05/16 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 05/18 SPARTANBURG COUNTY TOURISM PUBLIC WEEK OF 10,835 /AA/ FACILITIES CORP. REFUNDING 05/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION SOUTH CAROLINA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2020-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: (A2/A+/)

Day of Sale: 05/17 REEDLEY INSURED REFUNDING WEEK OF 10,075 /AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/16 SIERRA VIEW HOMES SERIES 2016A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2040 INSURANCE: CAL-MORTGAGE LOAN INSURANCE

Day of Sale: 05/17 OZARK REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA+/ NO 6 OF CHRISTIAN COUNTY MISSOURI 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2027-2036 REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 05/19 SPOONER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 A1// WASHBURN AND BURNETT COUNTIES 05/16 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 05/18 JUNIATA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 // JUNIATA COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/19 WINNECONNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,800 // DISTRICT 05/16 WAUSHARA AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES, WISCONSIN BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES (THE NOTES) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/16 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,580 A1/AA/ DISTRICT NO 153, (HARRIS COUNTY 05/16 TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES, 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE ELIZABETH FORWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,000 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016A PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 05/17 CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTY FIRE WEEK OF 8,740 /AA/ PROTECTION DISTRICT OF JACKSON 05/16 COUNTY, MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT & REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2022-2036

Day of Sale: 05/16 FABENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,595 /AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND 05/16 REFUNDING BONDS, TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 8/15/2016, 2/15/17-43

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/18 WHATCOM COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 8,390 Aa1/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT #505-MERIDIAN 05/16 2016 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2024-2030 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1

WASHINGTON STATE GUARANTY

Day of Sale: 05/16 STATE OF OHIO TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 8,375 /AA+/ PROJECT REVENUE BONDS, STATE 05/16 INFRASTRUCTURE GRF BOND FUND 2016-I MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 05/18 ERIE PARKING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,260 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 05/16 GUARANTEED REVENUE BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2035 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 8,255 /AA/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 (PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2020-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: (/AA/)

Day of Sale: 05/17 CAYUGA COUNTY PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 8,205 // REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 NEW YORK MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/18 SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON CITY OF WEEK OF 7,800 Aa3/NR/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/16 BONDS, 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 05/18 SOUTHWESTERN CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,690 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/16 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/19 CITY OF DAYTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 7,155 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 05/16 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT (SANTA WEEK OF 7,100 NR/AA-/NR CRUZ COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2016 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 05/18 PLEASANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,100 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/16 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: S&P: APPLIED FOR

Day of Sale: 05/16 VILLAGE OF LAKE ZURICH WEEK OF 7,010 /AAA/ LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/16 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 05/16 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #60 WEEK OF 7,000 NR/A/NR (WAUKEGAN) LAKE COUNTY ILLINOIS 05/16 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE SERIES 2016A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: QSCB

Day of Sale: 05/19 BLOUNT COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 6,690 /A/ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 ALABAMA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF ROUND ROCK, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,675 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 05/17 HEATHER RIDGE METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 6,200 /BBB/ DISTRICT, COLORADO 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2039

Day of Sale: 05/18 PITMAN BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 5,965 // NEW JERSEY 05/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia GENESEE SCHOOL DISTRICT, COUNTY OF WEEK OF 5,955 /A/ GENESEE , STATE OF MICHIGAN 05/16 2016 REFUNDING BONDS (GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX) FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: STATE OF MICHIGAN SCHL BD QUAL REMARK: /AA-/ WILLIAM PENN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,235 /A/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025 INSURANCE: INSURED REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/19 BOROUGH OF TINTON FALLS WEEK OF 5,200 Aa2// IN THE COUNTY OF MONMOUTH, 05/16 NEW JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/17 UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,200 /A+/ #62, ARIZONA 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 05/18 MIAMI TOWNSHIP (CLEREMONT COUNTY) WEEK OF 5,165 Aa2/NR/NR OHIO VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/18 PLATTE COUNTY R III SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,035 /AA-/ BUILDING CORPORATION, MISSOURI 05/16 LEASEHOLD REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 (ENERGY CONSERVATION PROJECT) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 05/19 AKRON, OHIO WEEK OF 5,000 /AA-/ JUDGEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 05/16 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/17 SHERWOOD CASS R VIII SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,865 /AA+/ DISTRICT OF CASS COUNTY MISSOURI 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: /A+/

Day of Sale: 05/18 BOROUGH OF GLASSBORO WEEK OF 4,835 /AA/ COUNTY OF GLOUCESTER, NEW JERSEY 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (BANK QUALIFIED)(BOOK-ENTRY ONLY) CONSISTING OF: $3,000M GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS $1,835M SEWER UTILITY REFUNDING BONDS MGR: FTN Financial Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2018-2025 KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 4,310 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016A 05/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (BUTLER COUNTY) WEEK OF 4,000 MIG 1// OHIO, TOWNSHIP FIRE STATEION 05/16 IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITIED TAX BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: 6/2/2017

Day of Sale: 05/18 HARRISONVILLE R IX SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,435 /A+/ OF CASS COUNTY MISSOURI, REFUNDING 05/16 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 05/17 HANCOCK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,335 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 05/16 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/17 CITY OF HOPE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 3,200 NR/NR/NR WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031

Day of Sale: 05/17 FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (BUTLER COUNTY) WEEK OF 2,745 Aa2/NR/NR OHIO VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL 05/16 OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 05/18 REEDLEY INSURED REFUNDING WEEK OF 2,715 NR/AA-/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 05/16 SIERRA VIEW HOMES SERIES 2016B CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 05/17 WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 2,485 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/16 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 05/18 SCHILLER PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT #81 WEEK OF 2,475 Aa3/NR/NR COOK COUNTY ILLINOIS GENERAL 05/16 OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016B BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 05/18 WILCO AREA CAREER CENTER, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 2,100 /AA-/ WILL, COOK, DUPAGE, KENDAL AND 05/16 KANKAKEE COUNTIES, DEBT CERTIFICATE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/16 JEMISON WATER AND SEWER REVENUE WEEK OF 1,970 /BBB-/ BONDS SERIES 2016A 05/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2042

Day of Sale: 05/19 TOWN OF SCHODACK, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,965 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/19 TOWN OF GOSHEN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,865 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/17 JEMISON PUBLIC BUILDING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,665 /BBB/ REVENUE BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016B ALABAMA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 05/19 CITY OF BALD KNOB, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 1,535 NR/NR/NR SALES AND USE TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/16 SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2019, 2022, 2026

Day of Sale: 05/16 BUTLER COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,440 NR// DISTRICT NO. 492 05/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2021

Day of Sale: 05/16 VILLAGE OF WILLIAMS BAY, WALWORTH WEEK OF 995 Aa3// COUNTY WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 9,166,472 (in 000's)