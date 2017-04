May 12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* U.S. regulator BSEE reports 2 mile by 13 mile sheen in Gulf of Mexico near oil fields

* U.S. regulator BSEE says Shell reported the sheen near its Glider Field, a group of 4 subsea wells

* Shell reports to BSEE that all wells that flow to its Brutus platform have been shut in Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)