May 13 Gannett Co Inc

* Says it is "committed to engaging in substantive discussions with Tribune regarding its $12.25 all-cash, premium offer."

* Gannett says it "encourages" Tribune shareholders to send a message to the Tribune board that they "expect superior, certain and immediate" share value.

* Gannett says it "expects to mail proxy materials, including a gold proxy card, to tribune shareholders seeking 'withhold' votes" on all Tribune director nominees at Tribune's annual meeting on June 2. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)