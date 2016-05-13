May 13 Gannett Co Inc
* Says it is "committed to engaging in substantive
discussions with Tribune regarding its $12.25 all-cash,
premium offer."
* Gannett says it "encourages" Tribune shareholders to send
a message to the Tribune board that they "expect superior,
certain and immediate" share value.
* Gannett says it "expects to mail proxy materials,
including a gold proxy card, to tribune shareholders seeking
'withhold' votes" on all Tribune director nominees at Tribune's
annual meeting on June 2.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak)