NEW YORK May 13 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Determines a flow line was source of release of oil on Thursday at Glider Field in Gulf of Mexico, 90 miles south of Timbalier Island, Louisiana

* Says section of flow line has been isolated, and remote operated vehicle is continuing to assess infrastructure to confirm there are no additional release points

* Says timeline for repairs and restarting production at Glider Field, Brutus Platform is being determined

* Says five water recovery vessels are searching for oil that can be safely recovered via skimming

Source: Shell press release (Reporting By Luc Cohen)