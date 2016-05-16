BRIEF-Piper Jaffray companies qtrly adjusted EPS $1.75
May 16 Bombardier Inc
* Canada finance minister says Fort McMurray fire will be a challenge for the economy, says does not have an estimate of cost yet
* Canada finance minister, asked if federal government has to give aid to Bombardier, says "we haven't gotten to a conclusion yet" Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Teva confirms generic Victoza patent challenge in the united states
* Alliance Data Systems - card services business signed new long-term agreement to provide private label credit card services for Boot Barn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: