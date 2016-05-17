BRIEF-STUART OLSON SAYS REMOVING $200 MLN PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Books on Petrobras's bond were nearing US$20bn on Tuesday as the state-owned oil company approached investors with the first international deal from a Brazilian corporate since June.
Strong demand allowed the borrower to squeeze guidance to 8.75% area on a five-year and 9.125% area on a 10-year.
That is tight to initial price thoughts of 9% and 9.25% area, respectively.
Active bookrunners BB Securities, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander are expected to price the bond on Tuesday. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
Feb 1 A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017.