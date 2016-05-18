GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
May 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd
* Says has safely resumed operations on its Polaris and Corridor pipeline systems in Fort McMurray region
* Says will continue to closely monitor area fires, work with customers "as the situation dictates"
* Says no material damage to assets from fires so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson in Calgary)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Oil dipped on Wednesday, weighed by ongoing high supplies despite an OPEC-led production cut, but prices remained within a narrow range that has bound the market since late January.