May 20 Deere & Co Chief Financial Officer Raj Kalathur says:

* Deere will only do share repurchases if "it's in the long-term interest of long-term shareholders"

* Share repurchases still a good value for long-term shareholders, but "we want to first allocate cash for other higher priorities" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)