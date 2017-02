May 20 Deere & Co

* Says no question the company will face challenging conditions for rest of the year

* Says it has seen price realization come down due to competitive pressures

* Says steel prices are very volatile, with dramatic increases in last several months, but will have minimal impact on company's costs in 2016; more risk in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)