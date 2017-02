May 24 (Reuters) -

* Williams And Energy Transfer Equity set shareholder vote on merger for june 27-filing

* Williams And Energy Transfer Equity say Williams shareholders of record as of may 19 can vote on deal-filing

* ETE says filed response to williams lawsuit over tax issues, counterclaim in delaware-filing

* Williams And Energy Transfer Equity say Delaware Trial Over Tax Issues Scheduled To Be Held June 20 And June 21 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)