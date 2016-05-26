May 26 Bayer Ag
* US CDC director Frieden says narrow window to scale up effective Zika prevention in us is closing
* CDC director thanks Bayer for "substantial" donation to help fight Zika in Puerto Rico
* CDC director says need to make sure we have resources necessary to deal with zika crisis
* CDC director says hopes congress will do right thing for zika without taking resources from other efforts like ebola
* CDC director says need to ensure we have enough money to pay back what we've borrowed and take necessary measures to fight Zika
* US CDC director says no public health reason to cancel or delay Olympics
* CDC director says will be at least year or two before we know if any Zika vaccine safe and effective