Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF EL PASO WEEK OF 251,000 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION & COMBINATION 05/30 TAX & REVENUE BONDS TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2026-2042

Day of Sale: 06/02 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 246,375 Aa3/AA-/ OF NEW, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY REVENUE 05/30 BONDS SERIES 2016B TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2018-2022 TERM: 2046

Day of Sale: 06/02 RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 229,000 A2/AA-/ RHODE ISLAND DEPARMTENT OF 05/30 TRANSPORTATION GRANT ANTICIPATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 6/1

Day of Sale: 06/02 SACRAMENTO MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 149,475 Aa3/AA-/AA- DISTRICT 05/30 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES D (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 134,240 A2/A+/ REFUNDING BONDS (NORTHWEST 05/30 COMMUNITY HOSPITAL) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 06/01 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 125,530 NR/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/01 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF OAKLAND WEEK OF 112,000 A1// UNIVERSITY 05/30 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS MICHIGAN MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036 TERM: 2041, 2047

Day of Sale: 06/02 DAUPHIN COUNTY GENERAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 // PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE 05/30 BONDS SERIES 2016A PINNACLE HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/01 NORTH ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 100,000 // COLLEGE DISTRCT (ORANGE AND LOS 05/30 ANGELES COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 WHITE RIVER, WASHINGTON SCHOOL WEEK OF 81,550 Aa1/AA+/ DISTRICT #416 PIERCE COUNTY 05/30 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Great Falls SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: WASHINGTON SCHOOL BD GUARANTEE REMARK: Aa2/AA-

Day of Sale: 06/01 SPRING INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT DAILY 78,000 Aa3/A+/ TEXAS REFUNDING UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2016 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2034 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 77,270 Aa3/A+/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS (LEYDEN) 05/30 $15,755M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION DEBT CERTIFICATES (LIMITED TAX) SERIES 2016B $61,515M GENERAL OBLIGATION DEBT CERTIFICATES (LIMITED TAX) SERIES 2016C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee REMARK: B: 16-22

C: 22-35

Day of Sale: 06/02 PERRY TOWNSHIP MSBC, UNLIMITED WEEK OF 50,000 /AA+/A+ AVPT FM BONDS, SERIES 2016 05/30 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2020-2036

Day of Sale: 06/02 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE COMMUNITY WEEK OF 40,000 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 05/30 PALMDALE SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 06/01 CAPITAL REGION AIRPORT COMMISSION WEEK OF 38,350 A2/NR/A- AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 SERIES 2016A (RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT) **NON-AMT** VIRGINIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 06/01 UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 38,000 Aa3/AA-/NR GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS SERIES 2016C 05/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2041, 2046

Day of Sale: 06/01 CITY OF CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 36,195 NR/AA-/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/30 SERIES 2016 A&B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/02 JENISON PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 32,115 Aa3// SCHOOL BUILDING AND SITE AND 05/30 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SERIAL: 2018-2041

Day of Sale: 05/31 GEORGIA MUNICIPAL ASSOCIATION, INC. WEEK OF 31,605 Aa2/A/AA- INSTALLMENT SALE PROGRAM 05/30 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION (CITY COURT OF ATLANTA PROJECT) REFUNDING SERIES 2016 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 06/01 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 30,970 NR/BB/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF PIMA 05/30 (ARIZONA) EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (EDKEY CHARTER SCHOOLS PROJECT) SERIES 2016 (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond TERM: 2026, 2036, 2046, 2051

Day of Sale: 06/01 ADRIAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS 2016 SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,775 Aa1// BUILDING AND SITE BONDS 05/30 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SERIAL: 2017-2046

Day of Sale: 06/01 OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 30,300 // AUTHORITY 05/30 MASTER REAL PROPERTY LEASE REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $10,985M TAXABLE SERIES 2016C $19,315M TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2016B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/01 LAKE DALLAS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,455 /AAA/ DISTRICT 05/30 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN DENTON COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /AA-/

Day of Sale: 06/01 WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 22,655 // AUTHORITY 05/30 STUDENT HOUSING BANS (SHEPHERD UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION SUPPORTING ORG STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT) (USDA) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2018

Day of Sale: 06/02 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 21,700 Baa3/NR/NR AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA 05/30 EDUCATIONAL REVENUE BONDS (REID TRADITIONAL SCHOOLS PROJECTS) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/02 MORELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 Aa3// 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/30 BONDS

CALIFORNIA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/01 CITY OF MARYSVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 19,580 Aa3/NR/NR WATER SYSTEM MORTGAGE REVENUE 05/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 06/01 KENOWA HILLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WEEK OF 18,000 Aa// MICHIGAN 2016 SCHOOL BUILDING AND 05/30 SITE BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SERIAL: 2017-2045 REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF EL PASO DOWNTOWN WEEK OF 17,100 NR/AA-/AA- DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION 05/30 SPECIAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (DOWNTOWN BALLPARK VENUE PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 06/01 CITY OF SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 15,925 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 4 05/30 (BLACK MOUNTAIN RANCH VILLAGES) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/01 MIDLAND COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,875 /AAA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 06/01 CONNECTICUT HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 15,000 Aa3//A+ SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN AUTHORITY 05/30 CHESLA LOAN PROGRAM STATE SUPPORTED REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 06/02 THE HOSPITAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 13,660 NR/NR/BBB OF MULTNOMAH COUNTY OREGON REVENUE 05/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (TERWILLIGER PLAZA, INC.) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 06/01 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF STRATFORD WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ MARATHON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/31 MURRIETA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 /BBB/ COMMUNITY FINANCE DISTRICT 05/30 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/02 HARRIS COUNTY MUD #188, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,820 /AA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: /A-/

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/01 BEECH GROVE SCHOOLS BUILDING WEEK OF 9,780 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 05/30 TAXABLE FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING SERIES 2016 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: UL: /A-/

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF ELIZABETH WEEK OF 9,640 Aa3// (UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY) 05/30 GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 06/01 FOSTORIA CSD, OHIO UNLIMITED TAX WEEK OF 9,447 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION CLASSROOM 05/30 FACILITIES AND SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS OHIO MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC REMARK: A2/UNDERLYING SHERMAN COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,340 NR/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 352, KANSAS 05/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/03 PORT OF NEWPORT, OREGON WEEK OF 8,505 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 06/02 LOCAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 8,400 /AA-/ OF THE CITY OF COLDWATER, 05/30 COUNTY OF BRANCH, STATE OF MICHIGAN LOCAL DEVELOPMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016A AND 2016B (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) (WATER AND WASTEWATER) MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/31 CITY OF CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 8,145 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 05/30 2016 SERIES A MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia HUTTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,942 Aaa// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SERIAL: 2016-2043 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A (UNDERLYING) SOMERSET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,810 // DISTRICT 05/30 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN BEXAR AND ATASCOSA COUNTIES) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 05/30 REFUGIO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 NR/AAA/NR TEXAS 05/30 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/01 BUSHLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,935 /AAA/ DISTRICT 05/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2034 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: /A+/

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/01 OAK GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/30 $6,500M ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES C $26,200M ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES C $13,000M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/02 PLEASANTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,125 /AAA/ DISTRICT 05/30 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN ATASCOSA COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A+

Day of Sale: 06/01 HORSEHEADS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,020 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 05/30 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 06/02 SCHOOL DISTRICT #70 (LIBERTYVILLE) WEEK OF 5,680 NR/AAA/NR LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2027-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/01 HIGHLAND HEIGHTS WEEK OF 5,500 // LTGO NOTES 05/30 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 06/02 SINTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,345 Aaa/A+/ TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 06/01 WEATHERFORD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,160 // DISTRICT 05/30 MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 06/02 LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,835 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT NO. 458, KANSAS 05/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016-B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026

Day of Sale: 06/02 CASSADAGA VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,640 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/30 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 06/01 NEOSHO COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 4,545 NR// LEASE, KANSAS 05/30 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF HASLET, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,865 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/02 TOWN OF WARREN, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 3,505 Aa3/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/01 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 CALIFORNIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/02 ELLIS, KANSAS WEEK OF 3,250 NR// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/30 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 06/02 CITY OF LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 3,000 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 05/30 NO. 2006-1 IA-CC (SUMMERLY) SPECIAL TAX BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 06/02 PARKSIDE AT MAYFIELD RANCH WEEK OF 2,760 // MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS 05/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 06/01 CITY OF WILMINGTON, OHIO WEEK OF 2,620 // BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES 05/30 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis TERM: 2017 REMARK: S&P: MIG-1

Day of Sale: 06/01 NORTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,000 /AA+/A+ BUILDING CORPORATION, AVPT FIRST 05/30 MORTGAGE BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2028-2030

Day of Sale: 06/01 FLORENCE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 2,000 /BBB-/ MERRILL RANCH COMMUNITIY FACILITIES 05/30 DISTRICT #2 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2040 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/02 MENTOR ON THE LAKE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 1,220 // VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT NOTES 05/30 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis CARMICHALES-AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,000 // (GREEN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 05/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia VILLAGE OF AMELIA WEEK OF 550 NR/NR/ CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO 05/30 BUILDING ACQUISITION & IMPROVEMENT BANS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: 1 YEAR

BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 06/02

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,965,564 (in 000's)