Sept 20 'I Hope To Remain' A Wells Fargo
Customer
* Senator warren calls cross selling a 'scam' stumpf says
'it was not a scam'
* Warren says she calculated stumpf mades $200m in stock
gains during cross sell 'scam'
* Warren says stumpf should be criminally investigated
* Warren says wall street wont change unless execs face
'jail time when they preside over massive frauds'
* Vitter asks if account scandal is not evidence banks are
too big to fail and manage
* Stumpf tells vitter it was a problem of 'focus'
* Stumpf says other business lines are 'different' and he
has 'confidence we have this now solved'
* Stumpf says 'we have no product goals to my knowledge in
any of our other businesses'
* Senator heitkamp: 'you are still not acting fast enough'
* Senators heitkamp and scott both says they are wells fargo
customers
* -senator scott
* Stumpf 'credit bureau impact relates exclusively to credit
cards' and 'we're going to run each one of those down'
* Stumpf says there was no credit impact on deposit accounts
* Senator merkley says 'accepting responsibility' for stumpf
'would be to resign'
* Stumpf says he had meetings at least once per week with
tolstedt
* Senator brown asks how stumpf will compensate people who
were fired for not meeting goals
* Brown asks stumpf to 'make whole' people fired for not
meeting goals, or explain in writing to committee why he did not
* Stumpf says president tim sloan told tolstedt 'we want to
go in a different direction' before she retired
* Schumer says cfpb was looking into the case before 2013,
which is when stumpf says top management became aware
* Warren says wells told senate in writing tolstedt 'walked
away' with more than $90m in stock
* Stumpf says he did not consider firing tolstedt
* Stumpf says he looked at tolstedt's 'full body of work'
* Stumpf says 'board will consider' tolstedt's eligibility
for 2016 incentive award
* Stumpf says 'whether carrie was retired or was fired
there'd be no difference in terms of how the board can deal with
that'
* Warren to stumpf as he defers repeatedly to board 'you are
not passive here'
* Senate banking committee has finished questioning stumpf
