*** The board of Estácio Participações SA confirmed Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira as the company's chief executive officer

*** Oliveira's name was approved by the board in a meeting on Sept. 29, according to a securities filing

*** Oliveira is currently Estacio's chief financial officer and director of investor relations. The executive will temporarily exercise all three roles, the filing said

*** Estacio's shares are up 45.36 percent this year (Reporting by Ana Mano)